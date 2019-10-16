SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Two men were killed in separate collisions with Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail trains on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
The first collision was reported early Tuesday morning at 12:55 a.m. near the Virginia Station, which is just south of the Interstate Highway 280 and state Highway 87 junction, sheriff’s officials said.
The victim, only described as man in his 20s, was struck and ended up underneath a southbound train headed towards Santa Teresa Station. According to sheriff’s officials, he was extricated and taken to a hospital, where he died. He hasn’t been identified.
The second man was struck later in the day, around 3:21 p.m. near the Bascom Station at 2051 Southwest Expressway in San Jose, sheriff’s officials said, by a northbound train headed to Mountain View. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.
The Santa Clara County medical examiner will be releasing the names of both victims following the notification of the next of kin.
The sheriff’s office is investigating both collisions. Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call (408) 808-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 808-4431.
