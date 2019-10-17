



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Oakland native and legendary radio host Sway Calloway, known to his legions of fans simply as Sway, has a special gift for this hometown. He’s bringing the first-ever “Sway Fest” to the streets of Oakland on Friday October 18th.

“This festival is a celebration. It’s bringing community together through music and culture,” explained Sway. The free block party will be hosted by Sway and his famous friends which include local big names like Sheila-E, G-Eazy, Mistah F.A.B. and Kamaiyah. The former 106 KMEL DJ said it was important to have Bay Area artists included in this event.

“For me it’s all about keeping people inspired,” said Sway. “A lot of folks know me from the Bay Area.”

While Sway is busy on the East Coast hosting his radio show “Sway in the Mornings” on SiriusXM’s Shade 45, he does take time to come back to the Bay once a month to visit his grandmothers. “I come back to just give them energy and pay tribute to the elders in my family,” he said.

Sway Fest will take place in front of the Pandora offices on Franklin St. and 21st. St in downtown Oakland. SiriusXM and its streaming rival are combining forces to sponsor the block party.

The four-hour special will begin at 9 a.m. PST. If you can’t make it in person, you can tune into SiriusXM’s Shade 45 which will broadcast it live.