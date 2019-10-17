SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have given the all clear at the City College SF Ocean Avenue campus Thursday after a search of several buildings following a phoned in threat came up empty.

As of around 4:35 p.m., students were being allowed back onto the campus, police said.

San Francisco police were contacted by college police at 2:37 p.m. about a threat to the Ocean Avenue campus, the college’s main campus.

City College San Francisco police confirmed that several buildings had been threatened and were currently evacuated. San Francisco police officers are conducting a search.

Police later confirmed they evacuated the college’s Science, Creative Arts and Multi-Use buildings.

The SFPD Ingleside Station tweeted about the incident shortly after 3:30 p.m.

@OfficialCCSF Police and @SFPD are investigating a telephone threat to the school. In an abundance of caution, the school has been evacuated. @sfmta_muni in the area will be impacted. No reported injuries at this time. — SFPDInglesideStation (@SFPDIngleside) October 17, 2019

The SFMTA Twitter account confirmed that at least the 43 Masonic bus was being rerouted.