Filed Under:City College of San Francisco, Evacuation, San Francisco, San Francisco police, Threat

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have given the all clear at the City College SF Ocean Avenue campus Thursday after a search of several buildings following a phoned in threat came up empty.

As of around 4:35 p.m., students were being allowed back onto the campus, police said.

San Francisco police were contacted by college police at 2:37 p.m. about a threat to the Ocean Avenue campus, the college’s main campus.

City College San Francisco police confirmed that several buildings had been threatened and were currently evacuated. San Francisco police officers are conducting a search.

Police later confirmed they evacuated the college’s Science, Creative Arts and Multi-Use buildings.

The SFPD Ingleside Station tweeted about the incident shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The SFMTA Twitter account confirmed that at least the 43 Masonic bus was being rerouted.

 

 

 

