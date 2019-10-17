NOVATO (KPIX) — After a four-year legal battle, the lights finally came on at San Marin High School in Novato last week. But now a last-minute injunction has been filed, putting San Marin’s homecoming game in the dark.

Robert Rees asked, “What’s the use of lights if you can never turn them on?”

Rees is one of the many frustrated parents, students and coaches after a Marin County judge issued a temporary restraining order, pulling the plug on the field lights at San Marin High.

Tony Franceschini, a junior varsity football coach said, “I’m down, I’m a little bit down but it’s pushing me a little bit more. It’s pushing all of us.”

Last week, the Novato Unified School District voted unanimously to turn on the lights for the first time after filing a revised environmental impact report. A judge ruled the district acted prematurely. The court claimed it needs time to see if the report complies with the California Environmental Quality Act. Also, Save San Marin Coalition said it hasn’t had a chance to weigh in on the report.

Mike Joly with Save San Marin Coalition said, “We would like to settle this and move past it but we need to get this done right for the community and the students.”

Now with this recent legal setback, homecoming has been rescheduled. The parade went on as planned but instead of playing under Friday night nights, kick off for the game will be on Saturday afternoon.

Will Hickey, who plays for the team said, “It’s disappointing but, as a team, we know that it’s playing football and we will play anywhere anytime.”

While this year’s senior class may not be able to play under lights again this season, coaches have hope next year will be different.

Tony Franceschini said, “This is going to happen. It’s just a matter of time.”

The school district says it’s looking forward to its day in court and feels the report is fully compliant. The next court date has been set for November 14.