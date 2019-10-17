LOMA PRIETA QUAKEBay Area Marks 30th Anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — Juul Labs will stop selling fruit and dessert flavors for its electronic cigarettes.

The voluntary step announced Thursday is the company’s latest concession as it tries to weather a political backlash blaming its flavored-nicotine products for hooking a generation of teenagers.

The move is unlikely to satisfy the company’s critics. Juul will continue selling its most popular flavors: mint and menthol. Those products account for more than 60% of Juul’s retail sales, according to analysts. They are also the most popular flavors among teens.

Juul products displayed at a smoke shop. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The flavored pods affected by the announcement are mango, crème, fruit and cucumber.

Those flavors account for about 10% of the company’s sales and were only available on its website. Juul pulled the flavors out of stores last November.

Thursday’s announcement comes after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Juul by the family of an 18-year-old who said he was “intensely addicted” to the company’s vaping products.

