“We have three things” that make Seoul ideal for new business, says Park Won-soon, the popular human rights activist now in his third term as mayor of the South Korean capital city.

We have a long history

Seoul is over 2,000 years old. It was founded in the year 18 BC by one of the Three Kingdoms that ruled over a then-divided peninsula. Seoul was the capital of both the later Joseon Dynasty and the Korean Empire, and was selected again in 1949 to be the capital of the Republic of Korea. There are many historical and cultural sights to see, such as the Gyeongbokgung Palace – which at its height had 7,000 rooms — and the Jogyesa Temple.

We have beautiful nature

In Seoul, a river runs through it – the Han River. A lively thoroughfare for shipping and pleasure boating, the Han is the heart of the city. Seoul is noted for its many parks and gardens, and for the Seoul Forest and the nearby Bukhansan National Park, with its stands of locust and pine trees.

– And we have citizens who are so talented.

South Korea’s young people are its greatest resource – and are not merely among the best-educated in the world, they ARE the best-educated in the world. For the fourth year in a row, South Korea has been ranked number one by the United Nations for education and academic excellence. One-fourth of the nation’s 42 million people live, study and work in Seoul, making it the best of the best when it comes to well-educated, highly-trained and talented young people.

For these and for so many other reasons, says Mayor Park Won-soon: “Seoul is more than ready to support you. Come to Seoul, a city full of opportunities. Begin your start-ups in Seoul. Invest in Seoul. You will not regret it.”