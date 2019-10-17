Seoul, South Korea, is a dynamic city; a place not only just where the old meets the new, but also where the old and the new work together to create the future.

A vibrant, modern metropolis of more than 11 million smart, savvy and hard-working people, Seoul is also a peaceful place where trends are broken yet also where traditions are respected. Seoul is where walls are broken down and bridges are built, and where even the government is committed to helping make your business dreams come true.

A Dynamic City Steeped In but Not Bound By Tradition

Korea is an old country with a rich, ancient culture, that while respected and revered, does not hold its people back. The Republic of Korea is a vital, democratic and forward-thinking country, and nowhere is this more evident than in its capital, Seoul. Its educational institutions are among the best in the world – and have for the fourth year in a row earned South Korea the top spot on the United Nations’ index of national education systems. This is a city where people the world over come to discover the future – the future of fashion, the future of technology, and the future of business.

Home Base to Some of the World’s Top Companies

Seoul is the home base and beating heart of many of the most innovative, most productive and most profitable corporations on earth. This city is where electronics industry giants Samsung and LG, automotive legends Hyundai and Kia, and vast conglomerates like SK Industry have found the talent and investment and support that have enabled them to tread the path to greatness. Yet it is also where thousands upon thousands of small businesses thrive, drawing strength from the rich environment of a sprawling, ever growing city, a city steeped in history yet whose people are always looking to the future.



Seoul, Where the Government is welcoming and supportive of new businesses

As the president of the Republic of Korea, the famed human-rights lawyer Moon Jae-in has repeatedly told gatherings of businessmen at tech fairs, job fairs, and many other gatherings, “this country is committed to supporting you and your dreams.” Few, if any, governments can boast of being as helpful to start-ups and new businesses as the Republic of Korea, and none of the many large cities in the country are more welcoming or have more resources to make the dreams of businesses come true than Seoul. An extensive network of government agencies and offices at the local and national levels have the expertise, the funds, and the drive to attract new businesses and help them flourish. Together with its educational and financial institutions, they have made Seoul your next destination for opportunities.