STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton woman who live-streamed a DUI crash that killed her younger sister and was recently released on parole was arrested early Thursday after officers located a firearm during a traffic stop, the Stockton Police Department said.
CBS 13 in Sacramento reports that Stockton police officers initiated a traffic stop for a code violation just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning near Rosemarie Lane and Piccardo Circle.
Obdulia Sanchez, 20, was driving the vehicle with a male passenger. Police said Sanchez failed to yield and led officers on a short pursuit.
Sanchez drove the car off the roadway near the Interstate 5 onramp near March Lane. At this time, the male passenger ran from the car and was able to escape.
A search of the car revealed a loaded gun, Stockton PD said. Sanchez was arrested for weapons and traffic-related charges.
In late September, Sanchez was released from prison on parole after being found guilty of driving under the influence and live-streaming during the crash that killed her younger sister in 2017.
She was sentenced to six years in prison but was released early for good behavior after serving 26 months in prison.
