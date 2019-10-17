  • KPIX 5On Air

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Fire crews have contained a grass fire sparked after a vehicle that was ablaze pulled over on the shoulder of southbound Vasco Road early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported at 4:56 a.m. approximately four miles south of Camino Diablo, per the California Highway Patrol.

According to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne, a man driving a BMW SUV pulled over after he noticed his vehicle not acting correctly, and saw it was on fire when he was out of the vehicle.

Scene of a vehicle fire on Vasco Road involving a BMW SUV, October 17, 2019. (East Contra Costa Fire Protection District)

Nobody was injured, Auzenne said. Cal Fire has taken over the scene and as of 6:30 a.m., one lane of the southbound roadway was closed.  Alameda County Fire Department crews also responded to the scene.

