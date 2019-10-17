



MILLBRAE (KPIX) — San Francisco International Airport is the seventh-busiest airport in the United States and neighbors say the noise pollution they live with proves it.

Mindful of the noise, SFO has launched an app on their website to let people know exactly how much roar those jet engines make.

“This is the first time that we are giving residents the same access to information that our own team uses to track and monitor aircraft noise,” said Doug Yakel, an airport spokesman.

The data on the app comes from 29 permanent noise monitors positioned up and down the Peninsula. It also includes a way to file a noise complaint.

“Our hope is that this allows residents who have those types of concerns to be looking at the same exact information that we’re looking at,” Yakel told KPIX.

Jim Herriot, with activist group Palo Alto Sky Posse, knows all about reporting flight noise.

“Reporting doesn’t solve the problem. People have been reporting this for years — very diligently — thousands and thousands of complaints and they don’t do anything,” Herriot said.

He and his neighbors say the constant plane noise has forced them inside and, he adds, something needs to change.

“It’s just a token. It doesn’t really change anything,” Herriot said.

WEBLINK:

Online Tool to Track Aircraft Noise