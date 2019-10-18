SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — 2646 Union Street is one of San Francisco’s glitziest homes to hit the market. But, despite appearances, it’s no ordinary ultra-luxury home.

Its health and wellness features make it one-of-a-kind and the newest property from Troon Pacific taking sustainability and wellness to its highest levels — from the soil to the roof deck.

“We’re trying to make people aware that we can do better and every time we build, we learn something new and our goal is to always improve on what we built before,” said Troon Pacific CEO and founder Gregory Malin. “That’s the way we see the world and our hope is to get people to catch onto this.”

A healthy lifestyle comes at the price of $29.8 million.

The Cow Hollow Pacific Heights, 5-level home is about 8300 square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a guest suite, office, penthouse, entertainment room, wine cellar and massage room. Every level offers spectacular views of the city’s landmarks and beyond. But much of the extreme detail paid to health and wellness is hidden.

The air in the home is filtered and changed out every three hours to lower the effects of allergens and pollutants. All of the water that comes out of faucets is filtered and electric work was done with shielded cables to protect from electromagnetic fields.

Its gray-water system collects water from the showers, sinks and laundry machines, then filters it and irrigates the entire property. The Tesla power wall serves as backup power. Malin says the potential buyer probably won’t need to use any artificial lights during the day, since there is an abundance of natural light.

Sustainability elements flow throughout the home. In the garden, the deck is sustainably-sourced and can be used for yoga. The floor of the gym is made of stone to cut down on the spread of contaminants. The paint on the exterior and interior of the home is non-toxic.

Listing agent Val Steele with Compass says potential buyers have been particularly wowed by the air filtration and clean water systems.

“It’s just another element … and I think what this house has — it’s so well laid out and so well designed — it just adds to the ease and the elegance of living here,” Steele said.

Ultimately, Malin hopes to encourage other architects and builders to design homes in the same fashion. He’s spun off a company called Performance Realty that is focused on improving affordable housing around sustainability.

“For us it’s about introducing another way to build,” said Malin.

WEBLINKS:

Link to home: http://residence2646.com

Troon Pacific: http://troonpacific.com

Performance Realty Website: http://performanceusa.com