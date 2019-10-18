



CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A closed gate and a fire suppression system that wasn’t activated may have hampered efforts to extinguish Tuesday’s massive fire at the NuStar Energy tank farm in Crockett, according to Contra Costa County officials.

“I was told by the fire chief that as employees left, the (fire suppression) system was not activated,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

“The full details will come out at the conclusion of the investigation, but the preliminary reports are that there is some concern that the fire suppression system was not activated there was a slight delay in getting in,” Gioia said.

The fire broke out at the facility just before 2 p.m. and burned two massive tanks holding ethanol. The blaze burned for hours, resulted in the closure of Interstate Highway 80 and shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for the surrounding communities.

No injuries were reported.

Steve Hill, a spokesman for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, confirmed that when fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the gate closed.

“There was some initial delay getting to the site, Hill said. “The gates were closed. Whether they were locked or not, I don’t know.”

“That in and of itself isn’t particularly unusual,” Hill said. “I don’t think that it hand any kind of impact on the outcome of fighting the fire.”

Hill also confirmed that the fire suppression system wasn’t operating when the first crews arrived.

“I know that our first engine reported that the fire suppression system was not active,” Hill said. “I don’t know if that’s because it wasn’t activated or if it failed.”

NuStar did not respond to questions about the closed gate or fire suppression system.