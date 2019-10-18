MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Investigators released surveillance images Friday of two suspects who were photographed while stealing Amazon packages off the porches of several homes in a single Milpitas neighborhood.
A woman also assisted the men during the burglaries in the area of 1500 block of Centre Point Dr.
Milpitas detectives said the suspect in three of the five incidents is described as a Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, driving a black four door sedan. The suspect has worn different clothing during each incident.
A second suspect was described as an African American female, 20-30 years old; last seen wearing a tan top and white pants and the third suspect was described as a Filipino male, 20-30 years old, 5’7” to 5’9” in height and 160 to 175 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow baseball cap, black sunglasses, white “Lagerfeld” short sleeve hoodie, dark colored shorts, black and white Nike shoes, black and silver watch.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, then you are encouraged to contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additi onally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department Website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.
