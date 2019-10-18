PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A Pleasanton police officer who was battling pancreatic cancer for the past year died earlier this week.
36-year-old officer Kyle Henricksen had been with the Pleasanton Police Department since 2009. Before that, he worked with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
Hendricksen had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer a year ago. He family posted that he died Tuesday evening on the GoFundMe page that was being used to raise money to help cover the cost of his treatment.
“We never stopped living, we never stopped loving, and we never stopped fighting. His passing was peaceful and calm. We were all here,” his wife Jennifer wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Earlier this month, a group of supporters participated in a grueling fitness challenge in the parking lot at Omni Fight Club in Livermore. Many local businesses also partnered with Omni in the effort to raise money for Henricksen.
Henricksen’s wife and children were at the fitness challenge, along with first responders from several agencies in the East Bay, and those who just wanted him to know they were fighting for him.
Hendrick is survived by his wife and their four children. Information regarding a memorial service for Hendricksen
