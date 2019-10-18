SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A man who works at an after-school program in San Bruno has been arrested and accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, police said.
San Bruno police said officers responded to a local hospital Monday after a juvenile was treated for a sexual assault that had occured in San Bruno a couple of days earlier. The investigation took multiple days due to the traumatic state of the victim and the delicate nature of the sexual assault probe, police said.
Eventually, it was determined that the 16-year-old had been forcibly raped by 22-year-old Armando Alejandro Quintana of San Bruno, according to police.
Detectives served a search warrant and arrested Quintana at his residence without incident on Thursday.
Quintana is a City of San Bruno employee who works at an after-school program at Belle Air Elementary School. Police said there is currently no indication that any students in the after-school program were victimized by Quintana. The victim is not part of the program that Quintana works at, police said.
Anyone with any information about the case or any other possible victims was urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
