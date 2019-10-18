SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A suspicious device found at a Santa Clara park has resulted in students at three nearby schools sheltering in place Friday.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are assisting Santa Clara police with a suspicious device at Bowers Park on the 2500 block of Cabrillo Ave.
A bomb squad was investigating the device, the sheriff’s office said.
Students at Bowers Elementary School, Cabrillo Middle School and Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley were sheltering in place after the suspicious device was found.
POLICE ACTIVITY – 10/18/19 at 10:30am
A suspicious device was located in Bowers Park. The Santa Clara County Bomb Squad is on scene. As a precaution Bowers Elementary, Cabrillo Middle and Cabrillo Montessori are on shelter in place. Avoid the area; more details to follow. pic.twitter.com/C3hT0DfyZz
— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) October 18, 2019
Bowers Elementary and Cabrillo Middle border the park and Cabrillo Montessori is about a block away from the park.
No other information was immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.