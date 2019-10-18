LOMA PRIETA QUAKEBay Area Marks 30th Anniversary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake
SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A suspicious device found at a Santa Clara park has resulted in students at three nearby schools sheltering in place Friday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are assisting Santa Clara police with a suspicious device at Bowers Park on the 2500 block of Cabrillo Ave.

A bomb squad was investigating the device, the sheriff’s office said.

Students at Bowers Elementary School, Cabrillo Middle School and Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley were sheltering in place after the suspicious device was found.

Bowers Elementary and Cabrillo Middle border the park and Cabrillo Montessori is about a block away from the park.

No other information was immediately available.

 

