WENDELL, Idaho (CBS SF) — A man from Pleasanton wanted on multiple charges was shot and killed in Idaho after a high-speed chase, authorities said.
The Twin Falls Police Department says David Bamber Jr., 28, was wanted in California for burglary and firearm possession charges and was a suspect in two kidnappings – one in Pleasanton and one near Bald Mountain, Nevada.
Police said an Ada County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Bamber on Interstate 84 on Tuesday but Bamber drove away, leading officers from multiple county and state agencies on a chase.
Sometime during the pursuit – which included Bamber driving in the wrong direction for a stretch – Bamber’s car became disabled and he stole a pickup truck at gunpoint and continued to flee officers, police said. Officer then opened fire on him and the pursuit ended in the town of Wendell in Gooding County, and Bamber died at the scene.
A woman who identified herself on Facebook as Lala Jean Stringer said Bamber was her brother and was suffering from mental health issues and was not taking his needed medication.
In her Facebook post, Stringer also called into question how her brother died and said the coroner’s office and Twin Falls police detectived did not agree on how many times Bamber was struck by bullets.
