Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points and D’Angelo Russell added 29 for Golden State, each making six 3-pointers.
The Warriors (2-3) took the lead early in the second quarter and held off a run that got the Lakers (3-3) within five points early in the fourth. Glenn Robinson III had 13 points and Draymond Green had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Zach Norvell Jr. made 5 of 10 from 3-point range and scored 29 points for Los Angeles. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and Devontae Cacok had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
© Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.