BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – Two teenaged boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries just after midnight Saturday in what Brentwood police say was a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant.
Police responded to the parking lot at 5581 Lone Tree Way, just west of the state Highway 4 interchange, police said. Both victims had been standing with a group people in the parking lot on the west side of the restaurant when a silver 2017 or newer Honda Accord sedan with rear tinted windows drove past and fired several shots. The Accord was last seen heading east on Lone Tree from the restaurant.
In addition to the two gunshot victims, the restaurant building itself was hit by two rounds, police said, but no other people were hurt.
The shooting happened so quickly, police said, that there was no witness description of the suspects.
Brentwood police said Saturday that preliminary information suggests the shooting was not a random act, but that the motive was still unclear.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police Detective Joe Nunemaker at (925) 809-7761. Callers may remain anonymous.
