Filed Under:Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in San Jose early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South 10th Street just after 2 a.m.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and died there, police said.

Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of his family.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the San Jose police homicide unit at (408) 277-5283 or crime stoppers at (408) 947-7876.

