When it comes to starting up a new company or expanding a multinational firm into a new market, there is perhaps no nation on earth as welcoming, as supportive and as rich in talent as South Korea.

The Republic of Korea leads the world in education. It is ranked fourth of the 190 nations in the world for ease of doing business and the standard of living and the productivity of its 50+ million people is so high that next year it is expected to overtake France in GDP. Even better, its government not only offers incentives to new businesses, but it also goes out of its way to help companies, big and small, new or well-established, to set up shop in South Korea. And of the many large urban areas in the country, none provides more opportunities than the capital city: Seoul.

Seoul: A City that Never Sleeps – or Stands Still

More than 11 million people live, work, and do business in Seoul. Some of the world’s best-known companies have a strong presence in the city and have helped drive innovation in so many fields. Samsung, Hyundai, LG and many other big companies, along with thousands of ventures of all sizes from multinationals to local entrepreneurs, have found Seoul to be an ideal location for their operations. The talent pool is rich and deep; the consumers are many and well-off; and, perhaps most of all, the government is truly both welcoming and supportive of new businesses.

Where the Government Really is a Company’s Best Friend

The government of President Moon Jae-in is so welcoming that it actively seeks out and strongly supports new businesses. Known as “The People’s President,” the former human-rights lawyer turned political leader has made it his mission to attract new businesses and investors to South Korea. There is even a government ministry devoted to just that: the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. Last year alone, that new agency spent over $412 million to help startups and new ventures.

There are many other agencies and groups in Seoul and other parts of South Korea whose principle goal is to help attract and support new business. These include among many others:

Korea Small Business Institute

Korea Technology Finance Corporation

Korean Federation of Credit Guarantee Foundations

Korea Technology and Information Promotion Agency

Korea Institute of Start-up and Entrepreneurship Development (or “KISED” for short)

A Highly Educated Talent Base

The annual Startup Festival in Seoul is yet another example of how committed and helpful the government, the education system and the business community of South Korea are when it comes to attracting and welcoming new companies to its shores. As Park Tae-hyun, the president of the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Creativity explains: “We have two major missions. One is the dissemination of science culture. The second mission is nurturing talents in young people.” The education system, which for the fourth consecutive year ranked first on the United Nations’ scale, has produced two generations of smart, productive, inventive and savvy people. They provide both an incredible resource base of talent, and a large and well-to-do consumer base for new products.

“Committed to Supporting Your Dreams”

As one top local businessman recently told reporters, “there is no city on earth that supports new or existing business’ launch so smoothly” as Seoul. “The government has departments and resources set up to help you thrive,” added another very satisfied entrepreneur. A lot of that has to do with what one top government official says how today’s South Korea is “committed to supporting your dreams.”