OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire destroyed a van and five makeshift dwellings Sunday afternoon at a homeless encampment in Oakland’s East Peralta neighborhood, displacing six people, the Oakland Fire Department reported.

The fire near the intersection of 12th Street and 18th Avenue was first reported at 2:41 p.m. Sunday, said Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Tracey Chin.

Nineteen firefighters, with three engines and a truck, had the fire under control at 2:52 p.m., Chin said. No one was injured, but six people were displaced, she said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

