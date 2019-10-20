



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of established Bay Area musicians keep their annual Halloween tradition alive this Friday, coming together to perform as preposterously named Black Sabbath tribute band Bobb Saggeth at the Elbo Room in Oakland.

Conceived during a rehearsal break by members of SF band Citay — singer Meryl Press (who performs with soundtrack specialists the Red Room Orchestra and soul revue Marc and the Casuals), her drummer husband Warren Huegel (Tussle, 3 Leafs, Earth Girl Helen Brown, Musk and the late Gong singer Daevid Allen’s University of Errors) and guitarists Josh Pollock (3 Leafs, the Lake Millions, Annie & the Flight, University of Errors, DJ Female Convict Scorpion) and Sean Smith (Twin Trilogy, LFZ) — Bobb Saggeth has been playing its spot-on versions of Sabbath classics for nearly a decade.

The group plays occasional non-Halloween concerts, but it’s their annual performances in late October that find the band dressing up in outlandish costumes; in past, the quintet has played dressed as Kiss, the Star Trek crew, zombies and members of the Blue Man Group. While longtime bassist Carson Binks (Parchman Farm, Saviours, Dirty Ghosts, Wild Eyes) has left the band, his shoes will be ably filled at this show by Victims Family/Jello Biafra’s Guantanamo School of Medicine/Brubaker bassist Larry Boothroyd.

This year, Bobb Saggeth will be joined at the Elbo Room in Oakland Friday by San Francisco hard-rock outfit Older Sun. Making riff-driven monolithic tunes indebted to the classic ’60s and ’70s sounds of Cream, Free and Montrose since 2012, the band released their debut album last year on Anchorite Recordings after issuing a pair of singles for Valley King Records. That album marked the end of a chapter for the band, presenting its last songs recorded with departing lead singer Chris Wagner. The group has since expanded to a quintet and is now fronted by singer Kelsey Guntharp. Chaki the Funk Wizard, a one-man bass/synth/vocoder-wielding wrecking crew, delivers his electro-funk originals and tasty covers of Prince, Chaka Khan and the Misfits to open the show.

Bobb Saggeth

Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m. $10

Elbo Room Jack London