Comments
VISALIA (CBS/AP) — Central Valley authorities say a young woman and young man were arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.
Tulare County Sheriff deputies, responding to a call Friday night near Earlimart, found the teen with at least one gunshot wound.
Detectives identified 18-year-old Jesus Fernandez and 18-year-old Vanessa Macias as the suspects. CBS 47 in Fresno reports both were arrested Saturday morning during a traffic stop.
It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.
Investigators haven’t identified a possible motive.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.