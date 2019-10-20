  • KPIX 5On Air

VISALIA (CBS/AP) — Central Valley authorities say a young woman and young man were arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

Tulare County Sheriff deputies, responding to a call Friday night near Earlimart, found the teen with at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Jesus Fernandez and 18-year-old Vanessa Macias as the suspects. CBS 47 in Fresno reports both were arrested Saturday morning during a traffic stop.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.

Investigators haven’t identified a possible motive.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

