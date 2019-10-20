SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With strong winds and a warm up approaching in the coming week, PG&E says it will be monitoring the weather and fire danger to determine if emergency power shutoffs will be necessary.
As of Sunday, the utility says there is an elevated potential for shutoffs in parts of the Bay Area. PG&E says it will focus on the strong winds in the Sierra Foothills (Butte, Placer, Plumas, Yuba and Nevada Counties) and the elevated terrain in the North Bay (portions of Lake, Napa and Sonoma Counties).
PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) map for the week shows “Elevated” potential for a shutoff in the focus areas on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24.
The weather forecast for the week indicate gusty and dry north/northeast winds on Wednesday and Thursday, which may result in possibly critical fire conditions, PG&E said on their website.
The National Weather Service has also indicated increased fire potential by the middle of the week.
