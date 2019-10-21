



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The photo of San Francisco lineman Mike Person recalled images of NFL games played in days of yore. Of a time before domed, climate-controlled stadiums and manicured fields of artificial turf.

If there was a true winner Sunday, it was Mother Nature who rolled back the clock to the 1960s with a pelting rain that turned Washington’s FedEx Field into a quagmire.

The 49ers defeated the Washington Redskins 9-0 Sunday in a game that featured just a combined 33 passes thrown, 206 yards gained through the air and was over in 2 hours and 36 minutes — the shortest NFL contest in nearly a decade.

While the field conditions were challenging, they also provided a flashback to their youth for many 49ers.

On the game’s final play, rookie defensive end Nick Bosa sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum and then launched himself into a belly slide across the rain-soaked turf.

“Slid way farther than I thought was going to slide,” he said with a chuckle.

49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman declared his team — “Mud Bowl Champs 2019” on his Twitter feed.

“It takes you back to being a kid: You’re out there, you’re sloshing around and your shoes are full of water and mud,” he said. “It’s still a kid’s game at the end of the day. Guys had a lot of fun slipping and sliding out there, but winning’s always fun.”

Mud Bowl Champs 2019 Lmao. Thank you to all the fans who showed up in the rain for us!! It’s wasn’t pretty but it counts just the same! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 20, 2019

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also dove across the turf in a dive to celebrate the win.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was definitely worth it. I saw Bosa after his sack slide so I said ‘you know what let’s do it.’ Everybody started sliding around. We were like a bunch of little kids out there. That’s part of the game — having fun. Right now, we re having a lot of fun.”

Slip n slides for all! Cold, wet day but a W is a W! 6-0 baby! @49ers pic.twitter.com/EON6o6nuWY — SeñorKnepp (@SenorKnepp) October 20, 2019

Standout tight end George Kittle said he didn’t take part in the slide — his mud-covered jersey was evidence enough that he had spent plenty of time sliding during the course of the game.

“I had a blast out there,” he said with a smile. “I did not (slide at the end of the game). I had spent plenty of time getting wet the entire game. I didn’t need that again.”

Sealed the W, turned the place into a slip-n-slide. pic.twitter.com/2WTSTmaDsV — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 20, 2019

SCIENCE WILL NEVER EXPLAIN HOW HE SLID THIS FAR pic.twitter.com/54jp6MiHnJ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 20, 2019

