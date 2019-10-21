



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — We all take the modern convenience of electricity for granted until the lights go out.

Many Bay Area residents in the North Bay and on the Peninsula are facing yet another public safety power shutdown by PG&E that could go into effect by Wednesday afternoon in some areas.

PG&E expects to tell customers in Napa and Sonoma counties Wednesday morning whether they will lose power. Power would start going off at about 2 p.m. before the winds start picking up at 5 p.m. with the current weather forecast.

Models developed by PG&E meteorological and operations teams’ show wind gusts may exceed 55 mph late Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for portions of the Sierra Foothills.

Winds between 35 and 45 mph with some 55 mph gusts in localized areas are forecast for Sonoma and Napa counties.

That forecast calls for the wind event to end at noon Thursday, PG&E officials said.

Customers in a small area of San Mateo County can expect their power to go off at about 1 a.m. if PG&E powers down in that area.

After the PG&E website was overwhelmed by visitors during the last PSPS, the utility has set up a new website that will allow customers to check whether their address will be impacted by the possible shutdown. Customers can visit that site here: https://psps.ss.pge.com/

Here are some tips to help you and your family survive a power outage.

Sign up for PG&E alerts so you can be quickly informed if a power outage is about to begin in your neighborhood. It is also a good idea to sign up for alerts with your county.

On Tuesday evening before going to bed, make sure to have all your electronic devices fully charged.

Fill up your gas tank on your way home from work — most gas pumps are electronic and will not work in an outage.

Stop by the ATM and withdraw cash — grocery store cash registers are electrically powered.

Stock up on seven days of food, water, and flashlights and batteries. If you are still using old incandescent bulbs, this might be a good time to upgrade. LED bulbs last much longer.

If you have an automatic garage door opener make sure you know how to disengage it and open the door manually.

If you have solar panels, they will not power your house. Only those with a home battery or special converter can get power from their panels.

Prepare yourself for slow driving — traffic lights will not be functioning in the neighborhood impacted by the power outage.

Be a good neighbor — if you have elderly or infirm neighbors check on their well being

If you use a generator — make sure it is at least 20 feet from your home with the engine exhaust directed away from windows and doors.

Talk with your building manager if you live or work in a building that has elevators or electronic key card access to understand how they will deal with a possible multi-day outage.

Break out your earthquake survival kit to use.

What to pick up at the store prior to the shutdown

A manual can opener

Bottled water — although water service may not be impacted it may be wise to have at least a two-day supply

Non perishable and food that is easy to prepare without an electric stove for you, your children and your pets

Two large bags of ice — these can be used to keep your refrigerated cool several hours

Flashlight lights and plenty of batteries. Safety experts say to avoid using candles.

What to do after the power goes off

Unplug or turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when the power is restored.

Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. Then, turn your appliances on, one at a time.

Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours and a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours–as long as the freezer and refrigerator doors are kept closed.

Be sure to use generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors only. Do not use a gas stove for heat.

For food safety tips, the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services has a detailed list at their site: Food Safety During A Power Outage.

PG&E Resources and Links (Please note the PG&E website was be slow to respond because of traffic)

Who Is Impacted By The Outages:

Napa County: 9,623 customers and 206 baseline customers

9,623 customers and 206 baseline customers Sonoma County: 33,613 customers and 1,082 baseline customers

33,613 customers and 1,082 baseline customers San Mateo County: 6,462 customers and 104 baseline customers

6,462 customers and 104 baseline customers Impacts may also be felt in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties.