



CROCKETT (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officers who took air samples at the scene of last week’s industrial fire at the NuStar Energy facility in Crockett say there were no unusually high levels of toxic substances detected.

The fire broke out around 1:50 p.m. last Tuesday at a tank farm listed at 90 San Pablo Ave., adjacent to a petroleum refinery owned by Phillips 66.

No one was injured but two tanks containing ethanol, or denatured alcohol used as a fuel additive, were destroyed and several others were impacted by the fire.

County officials say less than 6,000 barrels of fuel additive burned during the fire, along with some diesel and jet fuel, sending smoke into nearby neighborhoods and prompting a shelter-in-place order to help residents avoid exposure.

“The release of smoke into residential neighborhoods is always a serious public health risk,” Dr. Chris Farnitano, health officer for Contra Costa Health Services, said in a statement. “Thankfully, the actual health impact in our communities from this incident was not as serious as it could have been.”

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is expected to get an update on the fire during their meeting Tuesday morning, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. in the board chambers at 651 Pine St., Martinez.

Providing that update will be Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Lewis Broschard and Randy Sawyer, director of the county’s hazardous materials program.

