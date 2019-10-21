OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man was robbed of more than $1,000 in cash and injured in what is believed to be a home invasion robbery near the south side of Lake Merritt early Saturday morning, according to police.
The robbery, reported around 4 a.m., occurred at a residence in the 1600 block of Third Avenue, police said. Two men, one of who has been arrested, broke into the residence armed with handguns.
Once inside the home, police said one of the suspects assaulted the victim, causing a bloody nose, contusion and laceration.
Police didn’t say when the suspect was detained or provide any description of the second suspect. One of the handguns was recovered when the first suspect was arrested.
The victim was in stable condition at a hospital as of Sunday morning.
