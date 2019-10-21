SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E meteorologists intensively monitored a high pressure system heading toward Northern California Monday, carrying with it a threat of Red Flag Warning high winds and low humidity conditions by midweek.

The utility activated its Emergency Operations Center on Sunday night, carefully tracking the system that was developing into a strong and dry offshore wind event for portions of the North Bay, Sacramento Valley and the Sierra Foothills by Wednesday and Thursday.

However, officials said they did not expect to impose the kind of widespread outages that the utility did earlier this month. About 738,000 customers lost power in the preemptive shutoff beginning Oct. 9th across more than 30 counties as part of PG&E’s efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires.

This week, the utility said outages could occur in Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Lake and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area. Impacts may also be felt in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties.

An avalanche of criticism has rained down on PG&E for the shutoffs that began Oct. 9th and lasted for several days.

During a meeting of the California Public Utilities Commission last week, President Marybel Batjer said that the utility failed on so many levels on simple matters during and before those outages. She tore into the utility for still not having a solid communication plan in place for any future shutoffs like this week.

“You said we need to get there. You need to get there now — not at the end of the year,” said Batjer. “How many counties have you talked to since last week? How many county managers? Or how many direct EOC managers have you called and said, ‘Oops, we blew it.’ And we’re gonna have a better relationship and it’s going to start today.”

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson fired back.

“I have heard and read a lot of skepticism about our actions. I hear skepticism about whether the shutoff was truly necessary and whether the scope was too large; skepticism that we did this to save our own skin, rather than for public safety. The fact is we did this for one reason and that is safety,” Johnson said.

He pointed out the number of instances of damage found after the shutdown as proof that the utility did the right thing.

“We have more than a hundred confirmed cases of wind damage to our electric system — trees and branches and other things coming into contact with our lines and power lines on the ground,” said Johnson. “These instances were wide spread across the system. Contact of this type is known to cause ignition when lines are energized.”

Johnson told state regulators he expected the utility to get better with each new pre-emptive outage as it works to upgrade its equipment so blackouts affect fewer people.

He insisted the Oct. 9 outage was the right call, but admitted the utility could have done much better executing it. He said that the power restoration benchmark that the utility used during the shutdown was “unacceptable” and promised that the company would aim for restoration within 48 hours in the future.