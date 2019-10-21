ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Former Oakland Raiders first round draft pick Gareon Conley became a victim of the numbers game Monday and was traded to the Houston Texans for a 2020 draft choice.

“It was a tough decision obviously,” Raiders head coach John Gruden told reporters. “We wish Gareon the best. He’s a good young player. We do have some young corners that we drafted. Trayvon Mullen. We have Isaiah Johnson coming back soon…We want to look at some younger players.”

Mullen was the team 2019 second-round pick out of Clemson while Johnson was selected in the fourth round out of Houston.

“We drafted two young corners who are ready to go,” Gruden said. “We want to give them an opportunity.”

Conley is the third former first-round pick traded away by Oakland in the past 14 months. The Raiders sent 2014 first-rounder Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package that included two first-round picks and 2015 first-rounder Amari Cooper to Dallas for a 2019 first-round pick last season.

“Gareon got put on a great team with a good coach that is in contention,” Gruden said.

Conley never developed into a consistent pass defender during his three seasons in Oakland and was part of a defense that allowed Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers to throw five TD passes in a 42-24 loss on Sunday.

Gruden also liked the fact they acquired another draft pick in the 2020 draft.

“(We have) five picks in the top 90,” he said. “It is an area we wanted. We wanted to continue to add to our football team. We are excited about the possibilities next years in the draft. It is hard. It is hard to trade anybody, but we got some young guys we want to have an opportunity and that’s the decision we made.”

The Raiders will visit the Texans next Sunday.