SAN JOSE (KPIX) – A series of projects that could get hundreds of homeless people off the streets of San Jose could be approved by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The projects would be paid for by Measure A, the 2016 Affordable Housing Bond that was approved by Santa Clara County voters.

One project on Auzerais Avenue would rise six stories and have 130 units of housing for homeless people and very low income residents.

“Some of the residents will be coming directly off the streets, some may be coming from transitional housing, some may be coming from the hospital,” said Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

The Auzerais-Delmas neighborhood is one of the oldest in San Jose, a mixture of century-old homes and light industrial, on the west edge of downtown next to Highways 280 and 87. Because of its proximity to freeway ramps and bridges it also attracts the homeless.

“They’re in our neighborhood, they just live in tents and under bridges,” said Sarah Springer, a member of the Auzerais-Delmas neighborhood association that is welcoming the project. “I think it’s a whole lot better to get them into housing somewhere.”

Similar projects have been opposed by neighbors, but Bert Weaver said it could be a positive for the area.

“It’s a whole lot better than having an empty lot or abandoned dilapidated buildings,” said Weaver. “I think we come out ahead on this.”

The project is one of three new housing projects to be approved by the Board of Supervisors. All were made possible by the 2016 bond Measure A.

Since then, 1,400 units have been approved, part of a goal of 2800, but many are still two years or more from being built.

“We just need a little patience from the community because building apartments from the ground up doesn’t happen with a magic wand. You’ve got to pour concrete and get it built,” said Supervisor Dave Cortese.

“We’re ready to welcome new neighbors and whether it’s in affordable housing or not, we’re welcoming,” Weaver said.

The Auzerais project is expected to break ground by the end of 2019, and open about two years later.