SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — At least one person has been reportedly injured in a shooting at a high school in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning.
Santa Rosa police issued an alert at 9:12 a.m. saying the shooting happened at Ridgway High School on the 300 block of Ridgway Ave. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported at least one person was injured and hospitalized.
The adjacent Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College, along with Ridgway High, were all placed lockdown and Santa Rosa police are responding.
The unidentified suspect is still at large, police said.
An alert sent out by Santa Rosa Junior College told students, “Find a safe location out of sight, away from windows, and barricade yourself behind secured doors. Remain quiet. Listen for and follow instructions of emergency personnel. If not on campus, do not return to campus.”
Initial information from witnesses indicated the shooter may have had a handgun in a backpack, according to the Press Democrat.
Traffic was being blocked in the area in an attempt to locate the shooter, the report said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
