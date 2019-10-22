Comments
For nearly a decade, Black Vines has been spreading the work about African-American vintners and now is hosting a series of ‘Wine Wednesdays’ at Miss Ollie’s Caribbean Restaurant, in Oakland. Sarah Kirnon, chef/host of Miss Ollie’s and A.T. Howe, founder of Bass Note Artesanal Sangria brought food and drinks to share with BR host Jan Mabry.
The next Wine Wednesdays are happening on October 23 and 30, from 6 to 9 p.m., at 910 Washington Street, in Oakland.
For more information go to blackvines.net
