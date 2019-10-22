SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose is ramping up electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city with a new $14 million investment, courtesy of the California Energy Commission and San Jose Clean Energy.

Over the next two to four years, the energy commission will be funding $10 million and San Jose Clean Energy, a branch of the city of San Jose that deals with supplying electric power, will provide the other $4 million, city officials said Tuesday.

The money will fund 100 new “supercharging” stations, otherwise called Direct Current Fast Charging stations, and 1,400 new “Level 2” chargers that can power up to 20-40 miles of charge per hour. The superchargers can power an 80 percent charge to a vehicle in 20-30 minutes, the city said.

“We’re grateful to the California Energy Commission for their partnership, as we invest with them to double the number of electric car chargers available to San Jose residents,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement.

“It’s important to recognize, though, that we won’t win our battle against climate change by merely building a city for Teslas; that’s why we’re simultaneously exploring how we can use rebates, car-sharing platforms, and other tools to make electric cars accessible to our least affluent families, so that everyone in San Jose can benefit from cleaner air,” Liccardo said.

San Jose Clean Energy officials recommend that 25 percent of the new charging stations be built in low-income communities throughout the city.

Lori Mitchell, director of San Jose Clean Energy, said in a statement that residents can now “look forward to increased availability of (electric vehicle) charging.”

“Adding charging options in convenient locations will make EVs accessible for those unable to charge at home,” Mitchell said. “This in turn will support a continued increase in EV adoption, improving local air quality for everyone, especially those living along busy roads and freeways.”

The investment makes up a smaller part of the energy commission’s California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project that could bring up to $60 million in electric vehicle charging stations to Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, according to the city.

Other entities collaborating on the project include Silicon Valley Clean Energy, Peninsula Clean Energy, Silicon Valley Power and city of Palo Alto utilities.

The project is said to start in spring 2020, and the funding will be available for up to four years.

