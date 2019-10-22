



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Influential New Orleans sludge-metal icons Eyehategod brings its current West Coast tour to the DNA Lounge on Saturday night with a massive five-band bill including hardcore heroes Negative Approach, NYC punk band Sheer Terror, Long Beach crew Final Conflict and Seattle crossover thrash veterans the Accused A.D.

Formed 30 years ago in the Big Easy by guitarist Jimmy Bower and drummer Joey LaCaze, the group drew on the downtuned sonic mudslide of the Melvins as well as a mix of important metal (Black Sabbath, Celtic Frost, Saint Vitus) and punk (Black Flag, Corrosion of Conformity) bands to craft it’s caustic, oppressive sound. Cycling through a number of players to fill out the group, Bower and LaCaze eventually found second guitarist Brian Patton and singer/lyricist Mike Williams, whose howling, angst-ridden delivery became a key component to Eyehategod’s identity.

The group recorded a couple of demos and issued its raw-edged debut In the Name of Suffering in 1990 through small French imprint Intellectual Convulsion, but the label would fold after only issuing 2,000 copies of the album. It would eventually be reissued two years later after the band signed to Century Media. It would follow with Take as Needed for Pain in 1993 which better captured the quintet’s desperate amalgam of lumbering doom, southern-fried metal and feedback-drenched punk.

By the time the band recorded it’s most successful effort Dopesick with noted metal producer Billy Anderson and COC guitarist Pepper Keenan in 1996, Eyehategod had firmly established itself as a force on the underground scene and had even begun tour with more mainstream metal acts like White Zombie and Pantera (whose singer Phil Anselmo would collaborate with both Bower and Williams on future projects).

The band would go on an unofficial hiatus for several years, eventually reconvening in 2000 for Confederacy of Ruined Lives, but the musicians would spend much of the next decade focused on other band projects (most notably Bower working with Anselmo in Down and Superjoint Ritual) and personal issues including battles with heroin addiction and Williams being incarcerated on drug charges after losing his home in Hurricane Katrina. But the band still managed to reunite for various festival appearances and a hometown show for its 20th anniversary in 2008.

Eyehategod released it’s first album in 14 years with it’s self-titled effort on Anselmo’s Housecore, but sadly it would be their last with drummer LaCaze who died in August of 2013. The band has soldiered on with new drummer Aaron Hill, even when Williams was forced to miss a number of live shows in 2016 that found Anselmo and Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe filling in (Williams would receive a liver transplant later that year).

Fresh from a string of festival and headlining dates in the UK and Europe, the band brings its current West Coast tour back to the Bay Area for this early show at the DNA Lounge in San Francisco Saturday. The group will be joined four notable hardcore and crossover bands, including legendary Detroit punk crew Negative Approach. Along with fellow Midwestern band Necros, Detroit-based singer John Brannon’s hardcore outfit Negative Approach was one of the first — and best — purveyors of a new faster, more aggressive style of punk rock that emerged in the region during the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Following a trail blazed by Los Angeles’ Black Flag, San Francisco’s Dead Kennedys and D.C. pioneers Bad Brains and Minor Threat, Negative Approach came together in 1981 after Brannon and original bassist Pete Zelewski reportedly attended a Black Flag show. Zelewski would not last long with the group, but Brannon soon found longtime drummer Chris “Opie” Moore and the McCulloch brothers Rob (guitar) and Graham (bass) who would make up the seminal early line-up of Negative Approach.

After recording a demo and contributing a song to the Process of Elimination compilation 7″ single put out as one of Meatmen singer Tesco Vee’s first releases on his Touch and Go label, the band would release it’s eponymous 7″ EP for the imprint in 1982. Featuring Brannon’s angry, barked vocals and a blistering instrumental assault, the EP included some of the group’s definitive songs like “Nothing” and “Can’t Tell No One.”

While growing tension withing the quartet would lead to its demise the following year, they would come back together long enough to record their proper full-length debut Tied Down. The record included slightly longer tunes than the feral under 60 seconds blasts heard on the EP while slowing the band’s typical breakneck tempo for the corrosive dirge “Evacuate.” Brannon put together an entirely new line-up of musicians, but the group fell apart after a handful of dates in 1984, the last time Negative Approach would perform for over two decades.

The singer remained an important figure on the Detroit punk scene, fronting the noisy, more blues-minded Laughing Hyenas until the mid-1990s and his later garage-rock band Easy Action. Brannon and Moore would resurrect Negative Approach to play the 25th Anniversary Touch and Go festival in Chicago in 2006, teaming with Easy Action guitarist Harold Richardson and Laughing Hyenas/Easy Action/Necros bassist Ron Sakowski to fill out the band.

Negative Approach have toured regularly ever since, becoming a consistent festival attraction with it’s incendiary live sets (playing All Tomorrow’s Parties in the UK, Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin, TX, and No Fun Fest in Brooklyn among others) and hitting the road on both sides of the Atlantic with like-minded bands including OFF! and Punch. While Brannon discovered a number of unreleased recordings by the band dating back to 1984 that saw release on the Nothing Will Stand in Our Way compilation for Taang! Records in 2011, so far there has been no indication Negative Approach will be recording new material. Luckily for Brannon fans, Jack White’s Third Man Records put out deluxe reissues of the two Laughing Hyenas albums last year.

The balance of the Saturday line-up should be no less blistering. NYC punk band Sheer Terror has been making it’s metal-influenced style of punk since it started playing at landmark club CBGB’s in 1984, while Seattle “splatter rock” favorites the Accüsed A.D. features two important members of predecessor band the Accüsed (singer Blaine Cook and guitarist Alex Sibbald) playing classic crossover anthems and newer tunes from the current group’s recent Jack Endino-produced album, The Ghoul in the Mirror. Long Beach contemporaries Final Conflict, who helped spur a hardcore revival in Orange County and Los Angeles in the late ’80s with their debut album Ashes to Ashes, open the show.

Eyehategod with Negative Approach

Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m., $25-$30

DNA Lounge