SOMERSET (CBS SF) — An El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and a person on a ride-along wounded in a shooting in the Sierra foothills town of Somerset, authorities said Wednesday.
The sheriff’s department said four-year-veteran deputy Brian Ishmael was responding to a call in the area of Sand Ridge Road when the shooting occurred.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that we lost a deputy in the line of duty this morning,” the department posted on its Facebook page.
Deputies had two men in custody in connection with the shooting and the area was the scene of an intense search including a helicopter.
“We ask that you please remain out of this area,” the department posted. “Residents, we ask that you remain vigilant and call 911 for any suspicious activity.”
Ishmael was a 4-year veteran with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office and previous worked for Placerville Police Department.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the department posted.
No other details were immediately available.
