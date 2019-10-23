Filed Under:Fire, Fire danger, Marin County, Red Flag Warning, San Anselmo, Structure Fire

SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — Multiple agencies have contained a two-alarm fire to a single structure in San Anselmo Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Rose Valley Fire Department tweeted about the fire at around 1:42 p.m. on Hillside Avenue in San Anselmo.

Marin County Fire was also responding to the fire. As of shortly after 2 p.m., a second alarm was called. Ross Valley Fire stated that there was no threat to the fire extending into nearby wildlands at this time.

As of 2:11 p.m., Marin County Fire said that the fire had been contained to one structure, which appeared to be an outbuilding.

