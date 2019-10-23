SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — Multiple agencies have contained a two-alarm fire to a single structure in San Anselmo Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Rose Valley Fire Department tweeted about the fire at around 1:42 p.m. on Hillside Avenue in San Anselmo.
RVFD Engines are responding to the structure fire on Hillside in San Anselmo. Please avoid the area. Multiple engines and other units are responding to the incident.
Marin County Fire was also responding to the fire. As of shortly after 2 p.m., a second alarm was called. Ross Valley Fire stated that there was no threat to the fire extending into nearby wildlands at this time.
Update on the fire – a second alarm was called for resources. Firefighters are actively fighting the fire and there is no threat to extension into the wildland at this time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
As of 2:11 p.m., Marin County Fire said that the fire had been contained to one structure, which appeared to be an outbuilding.
The Ross Valley Fire Department :Media Information contact 415-717-1514 pic.twitter.com/XxBLqqnahW
