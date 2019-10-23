GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) — A fast-moving wildfire burning in rural Sonoma County has forced evacuations in the area, Cal Fire said Wednesday evening. The so-called Kincade Fire is burning near Geyserville and is currently 400 acres.

There are strong wind gusts blowing in the area, which is why PG&E shut down power Wednesday as a precaution.

Evacuations have been issued to communities east of Geyserville, Sonoma County officials said on social media.

Evacuations issued east of Geyserville in response to a fire. Stay alert and aware – more information will be posted as available. — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 24, 2019

The immediate evacuation order includes Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road.

There is an evacuation warning for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville. Officials didn’t say if any structures were threatened as of 10:40 p.m.

Santa Rosa Fire Department dispatched resources to the Kincade Fire but said there were no fires within the city’s limits.

Cal Fire said there were no reports of downed power lines in the area.

Will be updated.