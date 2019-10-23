



GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) — A fast-moving wildfire burning in rural Sonoma County, intensified by 70 mph winds, has forced evacuations in the area, Cal Fire said Wednesday evening. The so-called

Kincade Fire is burning near Geyserville and is currently 400 acres.

The fire, first reported at around 10:30 p.m., originated on the Sonoma County and Lake County line, where raging wind gusts are blowing in the area. The strong winds are part of the conditions

that prompted PG&E to shut down power Wednesday afternoon as a precaution.

Evacuations have been issued to communities east of Geyserville, Sonoma County officials said on social media.

Evacuations issued east of Geyserville in response to a fire. Stay alert and aware – more information will be posted as available. — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) October 24, 2019

The immediate evacuation order includes Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road.

There is an evacuation warning for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville. Officials didn’t say if any structures were threatened as of 10:40 p.m.

Santa Rosa Fire Department dispatched resources to the Kincade Fire but said there were no fires within the city’s limits.

Viviane Marani told KPIX 5 on Twitter that she could see the fire from her North Bay driveway.

Cal Fire said there were no reports of downed power lines in the area.

Three witnesses who were driving late Wednesday night described the moment they saw the fire flare up to KPIX 5’s Andrea Nakano.

“We were just driving and then there was this red flash,” said Maria. “We all looked at each other like, ‘What is that?’ Living in Sonoma County, the first thing we think is the fires.”

“It seems like it’s something that is somewhat preventable, not to point fingers or anything like that at all,” said Victor. “It’s something that’s becoming almost routine here in Sonoma County during the season and stuff.”

Witnesses Describe Moment They Saw Kincade Fire Flare Up

Sonoma County officials are advising people with questions about the fire to call 211 and only to call 911 if they need immediate assistance.

There is an evacuation center being set up in Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Rd, the Sonoma County Sheriff said on Twitter.