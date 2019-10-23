Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist died in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The crash was reported at 4:15 p.m. on southbound Interstate Highway 880 just north of Fifth Street.
CHP Sgt. Ubaldo Ferreira said the motorcyclist was splitting lanes at about 40 mph when a silver Mercedes Benz went left and struck the bike.
The motorcyclist was ejected and landed on the ground. He was taken to Highland Hospital where he died, Ferreira said.
The man was in his 30s and from the Sacramento area. No one else was injured.
