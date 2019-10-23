MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — The Mountain View City Council on Tuesday voted to prohibit the parking of “oversized” vehicles on narrow city streets and bike lanes.
Any vehicles larger than 22 feet in length, or seven feet in height or width cannot park on streets equal to or narrower than 40-feet in width.
RELATED: Mountain View Leaders Pass RV Ban On Streets Despite Plea From Residents
The City Council proposed the two changes to the city’s code, with both passing on consent.
The first change, which prohibits oversized vehicle parking along bike lanes in the city, passed unanimously.
Councilmembers Christopher Clark, Alison Hicks and Lucas Ramirez opposed the second code change by casting no votes.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.