SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed on the Caltrain tracks in San Francisco Wednesday evening, Caltrain officials said.
#NB375 reported striking a person trespassing in tunnel #3 south south of 22nd St. #Caltrain
— Caltrain (@Caltrain) October 24, 2019
Northbound train No. 375 struck a person at 6:39 p.m. in the tunnel just south of the 22nd Street station.
Train No. 375 was carrying about 400 passengers and no one reported being injured.
Caltrain said police and investigators were at the scene. Trains began single tracking around 7:45 p.m. The incident caused major delays on both northbound and southbound trains. The northbound No. 273 train was reported to be delayed by up to 110 minutes at 8:15 p.m.
Current Minutes-Behind Schedule:
284 -85”
386 -105”
288 -90”
190 -55”
273 -120”
277 -100”
279 -90”
283 -60”
385 -65”
287 -50”
289 -35”#Caltrain
— Caltrain (@Caltrain) October 24, 2019
