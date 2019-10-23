



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas and Electric has set the number of customers expected to be affected during the next Public Safety Power Shutdown to 179,000 across 17 Northern California counties.

PG&E said Wednesday morning the shutoffs were expected to begin around 2 p.m. in the Sierra foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties, and approximately 1 a.m. Thursday in affected areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.

The 17 counties to be affected are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

PG&E directed customers to a list of those impacted by cities and counties to its website at www.pge.com/pspsupdates

On Tuesday, the utility company cited changing weather conditions and being able to sectionalize certain power lines in reducing the number of customers that might lose power from the original estimate of 209,000.

RELATED:

Forecasts indicated the peak period of winds should end about noon Thursday in the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo County, and around noon Friday in Kern County

PG&E said once the winds subside, crews will beging the process of inspecting de-energized lines to check for damage. The utility said its goal was to restore power to “the vast majority of customers within 48 hours” after the winds die down.

In Sonoma County, the Santa Rosa City Schools District said four schools would have early dismissal Wednesday: Maria Carrillo High, Rincon Valley Middle, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter and Hidden Valley Elementary.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center requested early dismissal because of traffic safety concerns and school bus schedules would be adjusted. Additional info on the schools was available at the district’s website: www.srcschools.org.

Hidden Valley Elementary is 1 of 4 @SRCSchools closing early today because of the #PSPS @PGE4Me just confirmed. Maria Carrillo High, Rincon Valley Middle, and Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School are dismissing kids early, too. These 4 schools are closed Thursday. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/H2WfCxLKL3 — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) October 23, 2019

.