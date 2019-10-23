



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Thousands of Sonoma County residents braced for a second round of Pacific Gas and Electric preventive power outages Wednesday as Red Flag Warning wildfire conditions moved into Northern California.

Three Bay Area counties were targeted for the power shutdowns starting at 3 p.m., but Sonoma was by far the largest with 26,845 customers set to be blacked out including neighborhoods in Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Healdsburg.

The 17 counties to be affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

The 17 counties to be affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

The 17 counties to be affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

The 17 counties to be affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

The 17 counties to be affected by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

Santa Rosa City Schools officials said Maria Carrillo High School, Rincon Valley Middle, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter and Hidden Valley Elementary would close early Wednesday afternoon and classes were canceled Thursday.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center requested early dismissal because of traffic safety concerns and school bus schedules would be adjusted. Additional info on the schools was available at the district’s website: www.srcschools.org.

Santa Rosa Police, fearing a repeat of a flurry of accidents during the last outage, issued a list of intersection where the traffic lights will go dark.

FOURTH/ROGERS

CHANATE/HIDDEN VALLEY

BRUSH CREEK/MONTECITO/FOUNTAINGROVE PKWY

FOURTH/FARMERS

MISSION/QUIGG

MONTGOMERY/MISSION

MONTGOMERY/SUMMERFIELD

MONTECITO/MISSION

MONTECITO/MIDDLE RINCON

MONTECITO/ST. MARY DR.

MONTECITO/MCHS

CALISTOGA/MONTECITO

CALISTOGA/DUPONT

HWY 12/CALISTOGA

HWY 12/BRUSH CREEK

HWY 12/STREAMSIDE

HWY 12/MISSION

HWY 12/ACACIA

HWY 12/MIDDLE RINCON

HWY 12/MOUNTAIN HAWK

HWY 12/LOS ALAMOS

HWY 12/MELITA

HWY 12/OAKMONT DR

HWY 12/PYTHIAN

In Napa, utility officials said 7,488 customers would lose their power and in San Mateo County about 370 customers would have their electricity shut off over night.

PG&E said a total of 179,000 customers across 17 Northern California counties would be impacted by the outages.

The timeline released by PG&E showed that were expected to begin around 2 p.m. in the Sierra foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties, and approximately 1 a.m. Thursday in affected areas of San Mateo and Kern counties.

The 17 counties to be affected are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

PG&E directed customers to a list of those impacted by cities and counties to its website at www.pge.com/pspsupdates

The National Weather Service predicted conditions would begin deteriorating Wednesday afternoon through Thursday at 4 p.m. with temperature soaring, winds gusting to 40 mph or higher and humidity dropping to bone dry levels.

Forecasts indicated the peak period of winds should end about noon Thursday in the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo County, and around noon Friday in Kern County

On Tuesday, the utility company cited changing weather conditions and being able to sectionalize certain power lines in reducing the number of customers that might lose power from the original estimate of 209,000.

RELATED:

PG&E said once the winds subside, crews will beging the process of inspecting de-energized lines to check for damage. The utility said its goal was to restore power to “the vast majority of customers within 48 hours” after the winds die down.

Hidden Valley Elementary is 1 of 4 @SRCSchools closing early today because of the #PSPS @PGE4Me just confirmed. Maria Carrillo High, Rincon Valley Middle, and Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School are dismissing kids early, too. These 4 schools are closed Thursday. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/H2WfCxLKL3 — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) October 23, 2019

PG&E said it would open a number of community resource centers which will have restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating. The following list of resource centers was released, with updates to be posted at www.pge.pspsupdates.