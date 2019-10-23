



REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — After weeks of testimony, attorneys were preparing to deliver closing arguments Wednesday in the murder trial of Chinese real estate heiress Tiffany Li, who is accused of killing her children’s father in a bitter custody battle.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe admits there was ‘no smoking gun’ in the case but prosecutors presented enough “pieces of a puzzle” to lead the jury to convicted Li and co-defendant — boyfriend Kaveh Bayat — in the 2016 murder of Keith Green, her ex- and the father of their two girls.

Family members, friends, criminologists and investigators took the stand during the 34-day trial to shed light on the crime.

Prosecutors have portray the Hillsborough socialite as a cheating girlfriend who plotted with her new boyfriend to kill Green.

San Mateo Deputy District Attorney Bryan Abanto told jurors that Li, whose family in China has made a fortune in real estate construction, lured Green to her chateau-style mansion in 2016 to discuss the children, where Bayat forced a gun into Green’s mouth, breaking a tooth, and pulled the trigger.

Abanto said Li and Bayat then hired Bayat’s friend Olivier Adella to dispose of Green’s body, which was eventually found decomposing off the side of a road in Sonoma County, and took steps to cover their crime by creating alibis for themselves.

Investigators later found more than $35,000 in cash and Green’s watch hidden in a lunchbox at Adella’s apartment.

After Green, 27, went missing, Abanto said Li told investigators she last saw him at a restaurant when cellphone data linked his whereabouts to her house.

Defense lawyers have countered that Adella murdered Green in a botched kidnapping attempt, claiming prosecutors ignored evidence pointing to him.

“The prosecution is prosecuting a case, but they have the wrong people on trial,” John May, Bayat’s attorney, said at the start of the trial.

The case grabbed national headlines when Li was required to post an astonishing $35 million bail that allowed her to stay in her home. It was based on the prosecutors fears that she was a flight risk.

She was also ordered to surrender her passport to make it difficult to flee the country.

The 31-year-old is backed by a group that raised $4 million cash and pledged $62 million in San Francisco Bay Area property to guarantee her bail. California courts require twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash.