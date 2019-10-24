Comments
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning Thursday in Santa Rosa at Trione-Annadel State Park, according to fire officials
The Santa Rosa Fire Department, Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Fire District were responding to the fire just south of state Highway 12 at the northern edge of the Sonoma Valley.
It was burning adjacent to Spring Lake Regional Park and both entrances to Spring Lake park were closed.
The fire was about 30 miles from the huge Kincade Fire which exploded overnight in size to more than 10,000 acres.
Fire officials said about three acres had burned as of 10:50 a.m. and no evacuations were needed.
