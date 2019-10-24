PESCADERO (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire has closed down all lanes of Highway 1 from Pigeon Point Road to Gazos Creek Road in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Cabrillo Fire is currently 95 acres and is burning about five miles south of Pescadero, near Ano Nuevo State Park at an old mushroom farm, Cal Fire said. It is burning in coastal brush and grass. The blaze began at 5:47 p.m.
Video from the #CabrilloFire tonight on #Highway1 by #PIgeonPoint and #GazosCreek (1) pic.twitter.com/p8EGVX0FU2
— DJ WYZE 1 (@djwyze1) October 25, 2019
No structures are threatened. Cal Fire said fire crews are expected to stay on scene overnight to work on containment. High winds exacerbated the fire initially but have since died down.
The CHP said there is no estimated time of reopening for Highway 1. Motorists should expect delays and should use alternate routes.
