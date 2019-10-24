POWER SHUTOFFSurvival Guide: PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff
Cabrillo Fire, Cal Fire, Grass fire, Highway 1, San Mateo County

PESCADERO (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire has closed down all lanes of Highway 1 from Pigeon Point Road to Gazos Creek Road in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Cabrillo Fire is currently 95 acres and is burning about five miles south of Pescadero, near Ano Nuevo State Park at an old mushroom farm, Cal Fire said. It is burning in coastal brush and grass. The blaze began at 5:47 p.m.

No structures are threatened. Cal Fire said fire crews are expected to stay on scene overnight to work on containment. High winds exacerbated the fire initially but have since died down.

The CHP said there is no estimated time of reopening for Highway 1. Motorists should expect delays and should use alternate routes.

