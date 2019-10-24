Comments
GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) — A wall of flames from the Kincade Fire roared down Red Winery Road in rural Sonoma County early Thursday, destroying buildings and vineyards as it ripped through the area.
Evacuations had been ordered in the area during the early morning hours, forcing residents along the road to flee with whatever they could pack into their vehicles.
By daylight, the out-of-control wildfire had charred more than 12 square miles and forced thousands in Geyserville and the surrounding communities out of their homes.
More than 300 firefighters were battling the blaze, but were not able to save many of the structures on once picturesque county lane.
You must log in to post a comment.