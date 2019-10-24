



GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas and Electric has alerted state regulators Thursday that a high voltage transmission power line malfunctioned in the area and around the time the Kincade Fire began in Sonoma County.

A prelimimary report from PG&E indicated a there was a malfunction on a 230,000 volt transmission line near Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road about 9:20 p.m. Seven minutes later, the first calls went out reporting a major fire in the area.

CalPine, the operator of the nearby geothermal facility, is telling media outlets that their lines were de-energized at the time of the fire was reported, because of the fire risk in these hills.

PG&E said it did not cut power to its high voltage transmission lines in the area, even though lower voltage distribution lines were part of the public safety power shutdown.

During a press conference updating the public on the latest public safety power shutdown Thursday evening, PG&E CEO Bill Johnson explained why.

“The transmission line was not among the lines we de-energized in Sonoma County. Transmission lines in the area remain energized during the wind event consistent with our protocols and procedures,” said Johnson. “In other words, they did not meet the conditions that we forecast for transmission outage.”

The CEO continued, saying that the filing of the report with the CPUC was preliminary and is required for such incidents. PG&E says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Johnson said the filing of a electric incident report does not mean a cause of the fire has been determined or where it started, and an investigation is still being conducted.

“When they patrolled this morning, Cal Fire brought to PG&Es attention a broken jumper on a transmission tower. Cal Fire efforts in this will draw that ultimate conclusion, but we reported out findings to the regulator and are sharing it with you in the interest of transparency,” said Johnson.

PG&E had shutdown power to 27,837 customers in the area around 3 p.m. Wednesday for its Planned Safety Power Shutdown due to high fire danger weather.

Earlier this year, PG&E was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the face of bondholders and liability claims filed by wildfire victims over fires linked to the utility over the North Bay fires in 2017 and 2018. PG&E has also faced liability issues in the past due to negligence in connection with the San Bruno pipeline explosion in 2010.